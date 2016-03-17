FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

Corrected-Egypt's EFG Hermes board approves Credit Libanais stake sale at $33/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Hermes is selling a 40 percent stake, not 40 percent of its holding)

CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s EFG Hermes said in a statement on Thursday its board of directors had approved the sale of a 40 percent stake in Credit Libanais for $33 per share.

It said the shares will be sold to Arab and Lebanese investors and is subject to approval from the Lebanese central bank. It also expects the deal to be complete by June 30.

According to its website EFG Hermes has a 63.7 percent stake in Credit Libanais. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

