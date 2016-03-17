FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Portugal's Sonae 2015 profit up 22 pct, sales edge higher
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Portugal's Sonae 2015 profit up 22 pct, sales edge higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Portugal’s retailer Sonae said in a statement late on Wednesday:

* 2015 net profit rose 22 percent to 175 million euros ($198 million)

* Earnings helped by one-offs such as capital gains from property sale and leaseback transactions as well as valuation of Sonae’s stake in NOS telecom operator.

* Sonae underlying EBITDA fell 13 percent to 331 million euros, corresponding to an underlying EBITDA margin of 6.6 percent

* Sonae total EBITDA fell 5.8 percent to 393 million euros, equivalent to an EBITDA margin of 7.8 percent

* In 2015, Sonae consolidated sales rose 0.8 percent to 5.01 billion eurosSource text for Eikon: (here) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
