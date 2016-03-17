FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK Takeover Panel clarifies timetable for Home Retail suitors
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK Takeover Panel clarifies timetable for Home Retail suitors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - UK Takeover Panel statement on possible offer for Home Retail Group from J Sainbury and/or Steinhoff International Holdings.

* Takeover Panel says if, at any time between 7.30am and 5.00pm on 18 March either Sainsbury’s or Steinhoff announces a firm intention to make an offer for Home Retail, then the other potential offeror shall continue to be treated as a potential competing offeror for Home Retail for the purposes of the Code

* Says other potential offeror required to clarify its position by not later than 5.00pm on the 53rd day following the publication of the firm offeror’s initial offer document

* If, during the Procedure Period, either Sainsbury’s or Steinhoff announces that it does not intend to make an offer for Home Retail, and by that time no announcement has been made by the other potential offeror, then that other potential offeror shall continue to be required to clarify its position by no later than 5.00pm on 18 March.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.