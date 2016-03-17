FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-EU review of Wind-3 Italia merger to take time- Wind CEO
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 17, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-EU review of Wind-3 Italia merger to take time- Wind CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects after company clarifies CEO said merger review to take time not “a lot of time”)

March 17 (Reuters) - Wind CEO Maximo Ibarra tells journalists on the sidelines of an event in Rome:

* EU antitrust review of Wind-3 Italia merger to take time, should be completed this year

* The Commission has flagged concerns about possible price hikes because the merger between CK Hutchison Holdings’ Italian subsidiary 3 Italia and Vimpelcom’s Wind unit will reduce the number of mobile network operators in Italy from four to three. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome newsroom)

