BRIEF-Health Canada says is conducting review of drug Zydelig

March 17 (Reuters) - Health Canada:

* International clinical trials, including trials in Canada, are being stopped due to serious adverse events with the drug Zydelig, in combination with other cancer drugs

* Health Canada says three additional trials will be amended by implementing added measures to protect participants

* Is also conducting a review of drug Zydelig and will take appropriate next steps as needed

* Four Canadian clinical trials, involving cancer medicine Zydelig (idelalisib) in combination with other cancer medicines, being stopped