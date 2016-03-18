FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Generali new CEO says will think about leaving Vivendi's board
March 18, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Generali new CEO says will think about leaving Vivendi's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa:

* new CEO Philippe Donnet says has not yet decided whether to leave Vivendi’s board, will think about it

* new CEO Philippe Donnet says will continue to implement strategic plan announced last year, will adjust it depending on business and market conditions

* new managing director Alberto Minali says group was never asked to help Monte dei Paschi, rescuing a bank is not part of group’s strategy

* new managing director Alberto Minali says Q4 net of 304 million euros hit by writedown of stake in BTG Pactual, market turbulence Further company coverage: [GASI.MI ] (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

