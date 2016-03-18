BRIEF-Tiffany's Q4 earnings per share $1.46 excluding items

March 18 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co

* Q4 earnings per share $1.46 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.28

* Qtrly comparable store sales declined 9 percent

* Tiffany reports full year and fourth quarter 2015 results; management comments on sales and earnings outlook

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Single-Digit decline compared with 2015

* Says management expects that earnings per diluted share in q1 may decline by 15-20%

* Exchange-Rate basis increasing by a low-single-digit percentage

* Net inventories of $2.2 billion at january 31, 2016 were 6% lower than prior year

* Sees earnings per diluted share may decline by a 5-10% in q2

* Tiffany & co sees fy worldwide net sales to be approximately equal to prior year

* Qtrly net sales $1.21 billion versus $1.29 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy earnings per share view $3.86, revenue view $4.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: