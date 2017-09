BRIEF-Finatis FY net loss group share widens to 71 mln euros

March 21 (Reuters) - Finatis SA :

* Reported on Friday FY consolidated revenue of 46.84 billion euros ($52.76 billion) vs 49.17 billion euros a year ago

* FY consolidated current operating profit is 1.53 billion euros vs 2.23 billion euros a year ago

* FY consolidated net loss group share amounted to 71 million euros vs a loss of 8 million euros a year ago

* Will proposed the distribution of a dividend of 2.00 euros per share

