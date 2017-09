March 21 (Reuters) - Tech Value SpA :

* Reported on Friday FY net profit of 696,937 euros ($785,029.84) versus 165,729 euros year ago

* FY production value 9.5 million euros versus 8.1 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.09 euro per share (0.02 euro per share in 2014)

