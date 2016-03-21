FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alma Market impairments, reserve will lower FY net profit by 100 mln zlotys
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 21, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alma Market impairments, reserve will lower FY net profit by 100 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21(Reuters) - Alma Market SA :

* Said on Friday that it recognized an impairment of fixed assets at 36.6 million zlotys ($9.69 million) and the company has also created a reserve of 24.3 mln zlotys for its charges

* Also recognized an impartment of the value of its units, including Krakowski Kredens Tradycja Galicyjska SA and Paradise Group Sp. z o.o., at 37.4 mln zlotys

* It’s FY 2015 net profit will be lower by 100 mln zlotys due to the above impairments and the created reserve

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7774 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.