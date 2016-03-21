FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Surgutneftegaz awards Glencore with up to 1.5 mln T of diesel from Primorsk for Apr-Jun 16
March 21, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Surgutneftegaz awards Glencore with up to 1.5 mln T of diesel from Primorsk for Apr-Jun 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s Surgutneftegaz has sold Glencore up to 1.5 million tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) via a tender for loading in April-June from the Baltic port of Primorsk, traders said on Monday.

Surgutneftegaz will load 350,000-500,000 tonnes of diesel monthly from its Kirishi refinery, market sources said.

The price has not been revealed.

Previously, Surgutneftegaz has sold ULSD to Crudex from Primorsk, market sources said. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; editing by Vladimir SOldatkin)

