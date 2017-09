BRIEF-Copenhagen Network FY pre-tax profit falls to DKK 1.5 mln

March 21 (Reuters) - Copenhagen Network A/S :

* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 0 Danish crowns versus 2.8 million Danish crowns ($420,000) year ago

* FY pre-tax profit 1.3 million crowns versus 55.4 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2016 EBIT loss to be of between 1.5 million crowns and 2 million crowns before potential adjustment of purchase price paid by J2 Global Ireland Limited

* Proposes dividend of 0.18 crowns per share

