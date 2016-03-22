FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Mirabello Carrara shareholders approve listing on AIM Italia
March 22, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Mirabello Carrara shareholders approve listing on AIM Italia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects amount of the global offering reserved to retail investors in fourth bullet point to 0.25 million euros from 0.25.)

March 22 (Reuters) - Caleffi and unit Mirabello Carrara (IPO-MIRAB.MI):

* Said on Monday that shareholders of unit Mirabello Carrara approved its listing on AIM Italia

* Global offering consists of two capital increases for a total of up to 5.25 million euros

* 5 million euros ($5.63 million) of the global offering are reserved to Italian and foreign institutional investors

* 0.25 million euros of the global offering are reserved to retail investors in Italy

* Price range for the capital increase is set at a minimum of 12.24 euros and a maximum of 15.38 euros

* Pre-money capitalization will be between 14.3 million euros and 18 million euros

* EnVent Capital Markets acts as nomad and global coordinator, Legance Avvocati Associati acts as legal advisor

* Mirabello Carrara reported FY revenue up 10 percent year on year to 15.4 million euros

* Mirabello Carrara reported a swing in FY net result to a profit of 0.2 million euros from a loss of 0.1 million euros in 2014

$1 = 0.8883 euros Gdynia Newsroom

