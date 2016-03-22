CORRECTED-BRIEF-Mirabello Carrara shareholders approve listing on AIM Italia

(Corrects amount of the global offering reserved to retail investors in fourth bullet point to 0.25 million euros from 0.25.)

March 22 (Reuters) - Caleffi and unit Mirabello Carrara (IPO-MIRAB.MI):

* Said on Monday that shareholders of unit Mirabello Carrara approved its listing on AIM Italia

* Global offering consists of two capital increases for a total of up to 5.25 million euros

* 5 million euros ($5.63 million) of the global offering are reserved to Italian and foreign institutional investors

* 0.25 million euros of the global offering are reserved to retail investors in Italy

* Price range for the capital increase is set at a minimum of 12.24 euros and a maximum of 15.38 euros

* Pre-money capitalization will be between 14.3 million euros and 18 million euros

* EnVent Capital Markets acts as nomad and global coordinator, Legance Avvocati Associati acts as legal advisor

* Mirabello Carrara reported FY revenue up 10 percent year on year to 15.4 million euros

* Mirabello Carrara reported a swing in FY net result to a profit of 0.2 million euros from a loss of 0.1 million euros in 2014

