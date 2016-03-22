FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shore Capital's FY pretax profit rises 40.8 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shore Capital's FY pretax profit rises 40.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Shore Capital

* FY revenue up 3.4 pct to 42.0 million stg (2014: 40.6 million stg)

* FY profit before tax up 40.8 pct to 11.7 million stg (2014: 8.3 million stg)

* UK’s capital markets faced uncertainty ahead of the general election and failed to recover in H2 of the year-executive chairman

* These uncertainties have carried over into the first quarter of 2016- executive chairman

* Board does not propose a final dividend (2014: 5.0p)

* Principal finance division recorded FY revenue of 9.1 million stg in the year (2014: 2 million stg)

* Net asset value per share at the year end was 268.7p (2014: 265.6p)

* FY revenue from capital markets decreased by 22.5 pct to 23.4 million stg (2014: 30.1 million stg)

* FY revenue from asset management was up 12.1 pct to 9.5 million stg (2014: 8.5 million stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.