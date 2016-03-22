BRIEF-Shore Capital's FY pretax profit rises 40.8 pct

March 22 (Reuters) - Shore Capital

* FY revenue up 3.4 pct to 42.0 million stg (2014: 40.6 million stg)

* FY profit before tax up 40.8 pct to 11.7 million stg (2014: 8.3 million stg)

* UK’s capital markets faced uncertainty ahead of the general election and failed to recover in H2 of the year-executive chairman

* These uncertainties have carried over into the first quarter of 2016- executive chairman

* Board does not propose a final dividend (2014: 5.0p)

* Principal finance division recorded FY revenue of 9.1 million stg in the year (2014: 2 million stg)

* Net asset value per share at the year end was 268.7p (2014: 265.6p)

* FY revenue from capital markets decreased by 22.5 pct to 23.4 million stg (2014: 30.1 million stg)

* FY revenue from asset management was up 12.1 pct to 9.5 million stg (2014: 8.5 million stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: