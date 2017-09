March 22 (Reuters) - MPH Mittelstaendische Pharma Holding AG :

* Said on Monday FY preliminary IFRS consolidated sales of about 264 million euros ($296.68 million) (previous year: 219.25 million euros)

* In the transitional consolidation FY preliminary IFRS consolidated net profit amounted to around 87 million euros (previous year: 8.45 million euros)

