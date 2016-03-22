FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vistula Group FY 2015 net profit up at 28.2 mln zlotys
March 22, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vistula Group FY 2015 net profit up at 28.2 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Vistula Group SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 517.7 million zlotys ($136.6 million) versus 443.4 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2015 operating profit was 46.9 million zlotys versus 36.8 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2015 net profit was 28.2 million  zlotys versus  20.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Says plans to open 52 to 54 new own and franchise outlets allocating about 12 million zlotys for retail network expansion

* Says main risk in fulfilling its plans is currency risk, in particular appreciation of the US dollar and euro

$1 = 3.7903 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

