BRIEF-Prelios FY net loss shrinks to EUR 44.5 mln; CEO Sergio Iasi resigns
March 22, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prelios FY net loss shrinks to EUR 44.5 mln; CEO Sergio Iasi resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Prelios SpA :

* Reported on Monday FY net loss of 44.5 million euros ($50.01 million) versus loss of 61.2 million euros a year ago

* FY total operating revenues 82.2 million euros versus 83.4 million euros a year ago

* Sergio Iasi resigned as CEO having met the goals he set out to achieve

* Board set up a general management department without appointing for the time being a new CEO and appointed Riccardo Serrini general manager

* 2017 economic targets confirmed for both turnover and EBIT and central costs reduction

$1 = 0.8898 euros Gdynia Newsroom

