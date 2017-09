March 22 (Reuters) - Ki Group SpA :

* Reported on Monday FY net loss from continuing operations of 0.7 million euros ($783,790.00) versus profit of 0.8 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue 51.8 million euros versus 47.5 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.145 euro per share

