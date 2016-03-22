BRIEF-Portugal regulator suspends trading in Banco BPI shares

March 22 (Reuters) - Portugal’s CMVM market regulator says:

* Decided to suspend trading in Banco BPI shares pending an announcement about the lender.

* Last traded at 1.325 euros a share at market close on Monday.

* Last week, a source told Reuters BPI’s largest shareholder Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos were close to a deal for the Spanish bank to buy her stake in BPI after months of wrangling.

