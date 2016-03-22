FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IBSM FY 2015 net result turns to profit of 32.8 mln zlotys
March 22, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IBSM FY 2015 net result turns to profit of 32.8 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - IBSM SA (former Platinum Properties Group SA) :

* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 472,000 zlotys ($124,126) versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2015 net profit was 32.8 million zlotys versus a loss of 404.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Said the biggest impact on its financial results for FY 2015 had reduction of its debt towards majority shareholder, including, among others, sale of Russia-based unit OOO Svetly Dali

$1 = 3.8026 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
