BRIEF-Vita 34 FY operating revenues up 22.1 percent at 18.5 mln euros
March 22, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vita 34 FY operating revenues up 22.1 percent at 18.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22(Reuters) - Vita 34 AG :

* Said on Monday in fiscal year 2015 increased total operating revenues by 22.1 percent to 18.5 million euros ($20.79 million)

* FY period result increased to 1.7 million euros (2014: 1.0 million euros)

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.6 million euros were at the prior year’s level (2014: 1.7 million euros)

* FY earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 3.9 million euros (2014: 2.8 million euros)

* Company FY revenues increased to 14.2 million euros (2014: 13.8 million euros) based on the product VitaPlusNabelschnur , as well as acquisitions completed in 2015

* To propose an increase of the dividend payment by 6.7 percent to 0.16 euros per share

