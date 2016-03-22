FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BRIEF-Swedbank says takeover of Danske Bank retail banking in Lithuania, Latvia approved
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

RPT-BRIEF-Swedbank says takeover of Danske Bank retail banking in Lithuania, Latvia approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional codes without changes to text)

March 22 (Reuters) - Swedbank

* Says its takeover of Danske Bank retail banking services in Lithuania and Latvia approved

* Says the service transfer will be carried out from June 3 to June 6 and affect around 86,000 private “Danske Bank” customers in Lithuania and 7,000 customers in Latvia.

* Says the size of the loan portfolio, subject to this transfer, is approximately 484 MEUR in Lithuania and 116 MEUR in Latvia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.