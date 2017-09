March 22 (Reuters) - Adthink Media SA :

* Reported on Monday FY net loss 4.3 million euros ($4.8 million) vs loss of 3.3 million euros a year ago

* FY operating loss was 1.9 million euros vs loss of 3.5 million euros a year ago

* FY consolidated revenue was 24.4 million euros vs 29.2 million euros a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/22Cu7Ne Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)