BRIEF-Singulus Technologies: suspension of interest payment for Bond 2012/2017 on March 23
March 23, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Singulus Technologies: suspension of interest payment for Bond 2012/2017 on March 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23(Reuters) - Singulus Technologies AG :

* Said on Tuesday second bondholder meeting with respect to bond 2012/2017 resolved on Feb. 15 to defer the claim due on March 23, 2016 to payment of interest for the SINGULUS bond until March 23, 2017

* Resolved to exchange the debentures of the SINGULUS bond (i.e. the principal claim including accrued and future interest) for purchase rights for new shares of the company and to bonds newly issued by the company in the amount of 20 pct of the former nominal value

* Against the background of these resolutions the company is prevented from paying interest for the SINGULUS bond on March 23, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

