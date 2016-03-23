FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Portugal regulator lifts suspension on Banco BPI shares
March 23, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Portugal regulator lifts suspension on Banco BPI shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Portugal’s CMVM market regulator says:

* Decided to lift suspension on trading in Banco BPI shares after shareholder Santoro said talks were still ongoing with Caixabank, but there is no deal on BPI ownership.

* Sources told Reuters Caixabank and Isabel dos Santos are thrashing out final details of a deal for the Spanish bank to buy the Angolan investor’s stake in BPI. Santoro is a company owned by dos Santos.

* Shares last traded at 1.325 euros a share at market close on Monday. Source text for Eikon: (here) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

