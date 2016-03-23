BRIEF-Banco di Sardegna to transfer 59.2 pct in Banca di Sassari to Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna

March 22 (Reuters) - Banco di Sardegna SpA, Banca popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna Sc :

* Said on Tuesday that Banco di Sardegna SpA and Banca popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna S.c. (BPER) announce that they have resolved upon the transfer of 59.2 pct shares of Banca di Sassari SpA (BSS) from Banco di Sardegna to BPER

* After the transaction Banca popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna interest in Banca di Sassari will raise to 77.5 pecrent from 18.3 percent

* After transaction Banco di Sardegna will decrease its stake in Banca di Sassari to 20.5 percent

* Consequently, the parent company BPER will have a direct control over Banca di Sassari, the latter together with Banco di Sardegna being part of the BPER Banking Group

* The reorganization is in line with the BPER Group 2015-2017 Business Plan

* Banco di Sardegna will be paid a consideration of about 213 million euros ($238.16 million) which will result in a capital gain net of taxes of about 69 million euros

* The transfer of shares will be finalized by May 2016, together with the execution of the transfer of the business unit represented by BSS branches

* Before completion of above transfer of the business unit and subject to it, BPER will grant BSS minority shareholders(currently holding about 1.9 pct shareholding), a put option for selling all or part of their shareholding at the same price set for Banco di Sardegna (5.80 euro per share)

