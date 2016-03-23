BRIEF-KNF to exclude Alterco shares from trading on WSE

March 23 (Reuters) - Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):

* Said on Tuesday that decided to exclude indefinitely Alterco SA shares from trading on the regulated market on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), which will take place after 30 days from the date KNF’s decision becomes final

* KNF had imposed on Alterco SA a fine in the amount of 300,000 zlotys

* In the course of the administrative proceedings, KNF established that Alterco failed to submit before deadline, to KNF and to the public, eleven periodic financial statements, starting from the Q4 2012 consolidated interim report and did not submit at all five interim reports

Source text - bit.ly/1ZrpkMO

