FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KNF to exclude Alterco shares from trading on WSE
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-KNF to exclude Alterco shares from trading on WSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):

* Said on Tuesday that decided to exclude indefinitely Alterco SA shares from trading on the regulated market on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), which will take place after 30 days from the date KNF’s decision becomes final

* KNF had imposed on Alterco SA a fine in the amount of 300,000 zlotys

* In the course of the administrative proceedings, KNF established that Alterco failed to submit before deadline, to KNF and to the public, eleven periodic financial statements, starting from the Q4 2012 consolidated interim report and did not submit at all five interim reports

Source text - bit.ly/1ZrpkMO

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.