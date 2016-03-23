BRIEF-Empik management says tender price does not reflect co's fair value

March 23 (Reuters) - Empik Media & Fashion SA :

* Empik’s management said on Tuesday that the price offered in the tender for its shares does not equal their fair value

* Penta Investments and other shareholders, holding together 75.4 pct of the company’s shares, announced the tender offer for 25,993,295 shares, or 24.6 pct of Empik, at 3.49 zlotys per share

* According to the fairness opinion issued by BZ WBK on March 21, the proposed price does not reflect the fair value of the company’s shares

* The management also said the the bidders have not informed how the tender offer will affect the company, apart from announcing Empik’s delisting from the Warsaw Stock Exchange

