March 23, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Francesca’s Holdings Corp :

* Francesca‘s reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 sales $134.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $132 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 11 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2016 earnings per share $0.17 to $0.20

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.93 to $1.03

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $108 million to $112 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $474 million to $494 million

* Francesca’s holdings corp qtrly net sales increased 25% to $134.6 million

* Q4 comparable sales increased 11%

*  authorized an additional $100 million share repurchase program to commence immediately

* Says capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 are expected to be in range of $28.0 million to $31.0 million

* Assumes a mid-single digit increase in comparable sales in q1

* Francesca’s holdings corp says expects to open 50 to 60 new boutiques and close five to ten underperforming boutiques in fiscal year 2016

* Says for full year ending january 28, 2017 assumes a low-single digit increase in comparable sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
