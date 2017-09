March 23 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc :

* Says former CEO Myron Ullman’s 2015 total compensation $12.8 million versus $9.7 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* Says ceo Marvin Ellison's 2015 total compensation was $12.1 million versus $19.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing