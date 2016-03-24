FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Global Cosmed announces changes in shareholding structure
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 24, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Global Cosmed announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Global Cosmed SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on March 21, Blackwire Ventures sp. z o.o. sold 4.8 million shares of Global Cosmed at 5.20 zlotys ($1.4) per share, lowering its stake in company to 67.44 percent

* Blackwire Ventures sp. z o.o. is unit controlled by the company’s chairman of the supervisory board, Andreas Mielimonka

* After the transaction, Andreas Mielimonka jointly with his units Blackwire Ventures Sp. z o.o. and GCG Investment sp. z o.o. lowered the stake held in company to 70.54 percent from 84.05 percent

* On March 21, Magma Holding sp. z o.o., unit affiliated to Magdalena Mazur, bought 4.8 million shares of Global Cosmed at 5.20 zloty per share representing a 13.51 percent stake

* Magdalena Mazur is company’s vice chairman of the management board

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8094 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.