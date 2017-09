March 24 (Reuters) - Caleffi SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 55.9 million euros ($62.4 million) versus 52.1 million euros a year ago

* FY 2015 net profit group share was 0.3 million euros versus  a loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago

* Proposes to allocate FY net profit to reserves

* Said will propose to annual general meeting to grant authorization for share buy-back program

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: