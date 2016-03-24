FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dmail Group unit files for bankruptcy
March 24, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dmail Group unit files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Dmail Group SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that liquidator of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dmedia Commerce SpA, following the decision of Court in Florence that declared inadmissible the proposed arrangement with creditors, has filed for unit’s bankruptcy at the same court

* Said the motion for Dmedia Commerce’s bankruptcy was filed in order to avoid aggravating the liability and in view of the best possible protection of creditors

