BRIEF-Pininfarina FY net loss widens to EUR 18.2 mln

March 25 (Reuters) - Pininfarina SpA :
* Reported on Thursday its FY net loss of 18.2 million euros ($20.32 million) versus loss 1.3 million euros a year ago
* FY production value 82.8 million euros versus 86.6 million euros a year ago
* Sees FY 2016 production value lower by 5 percent in comparison to 2015
* Sees FY 2016 negative operating result and positive net result following restructuring under agreements with Mahindra Group and financial institutions
