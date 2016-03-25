FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pininfarina FY net loss widens to EUR 18.2 mln
March 25, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pininfarina FY net loss widens to EUR 18.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Pininfarina SpA :

* Reported on Thursday its FY net loss of 18.2 million euros ($20.32 million) versus loss 1.3 million euros a year ago

* FY production value 82.8 million euros versus 86.6 million euros a year ago

* Sees FY 2016 production value lower by 5 percent in comparison to 2015

* Sees FY 2016 negative operating result and positive net result following restructuring under agreements with Mahindra Group and financial institutions

$1 = 0.8957 euros Gdynia Newsroom

