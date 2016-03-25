FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbus Energy announces capital changes
March 25, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Columbus Energy announces capital changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25(Reuters) - Columbus Energy SA (former Columbus Capital SA) :

* Says that GK Invest Forbau sp. z o.o. sp. kom. has increased its stake in the company to 5.39 pct from 0 pct, following capital increase via issuance of series E shares

* Says that January Ciszewski has decreased his direct stake in the company to 3.94 pct from 29.65 pct previously held, following capital increase via issuance of series E shares

* January Ciszewski’s indirect stake (incl. Stake of Ganador Sp. Z. o.o., JR Holding SA, and KPM Invest Sp. Z o.o.) has increased to 35.02 pct from 31.81 pct previously held

* Says JR Holding acquired 71,920,000 series E shares and holds a 26.65 pct stake in the company, following capital increase via issuance of series E shares

* KPM Invest Sp. Z o.o. holds 4.29 pct stake in the company

* Said Pawel Szymula increased his direct stake in the company to 1.88 pct from 1.80 previously held

Source text for Eikon:,, ,

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

