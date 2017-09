PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - Faurecia :

* Class actions filed against Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies US (FECT)

* Actions alleges anti-competitive practices regarding exhaust systems, seek unspecified amounts of civil damages

* Faurecia unable to determine what impact, if any, lawsuits may have on FECT US or Faurecia Group.

