March 25 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* CEO Brenton Saunders’ 2015 total compensation was $21.6 million versus $36.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* Says executive chairman Paul Bisaro’s 2015 total compensation was $19 million versus $35.9 million in 2014

* Says chief financial officer Maria Teresa Hilado's 2015 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $10.2 million in 2014 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1T9PeUH Further company coverage: