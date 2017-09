March 28 (Reuters) - i3D SA :

* Said on Friday that it has issued 15 BP series bonds of a total nominal value of 150,000 zlotys ($39,332.91)

* The maturity date is Dec. 31, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8136 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)