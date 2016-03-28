FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group posts 4th-qtr non-GAAP EPS of $0.25
March 28, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group posts 4th-qtr non-GAAP EPS of $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group :

* Iconix Brand Group reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2015

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updating its 2016 guidance to reflect higher expenses associated with new term loan, impact of sale of Badgley Mischka brand

* Says new term loan expected to be funded next week, addressing upcoming convertible debt maturity

* Sees 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS $1.15-$1.30

* Sees 2016 licensing revenue $370 million - $390 million

* Qtrly licensing revenue $94.7 million versus $96 million

* Sees 2016 GAAP diluted EPS $0.75-$0.90

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $374.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

