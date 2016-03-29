FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aqua Bio Technology involved in U.S. lawsuit
March 29, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aqua Bio Technology involved in U.S. lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Aqua Bio Technology ASA :

* Said on Monday Access Business Group International LLC, a company affiliated with the Amway direct sales group (Access), had filed a complaint last week against Aqua Bio Technology ASA in the federal court in the Southern District of New York (USA)

* Said Access claimed that Aqua Bio Technology breached a contractual obligation to deliver a cosmetic ingredient

* Said on Friday, March 25, the New York court had denied Access’ motion for a Temporary Restraining Order against the company

* Said would defend Access’ claims

