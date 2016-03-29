FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-European regulator accepts Richter's cariprazine submission
March 29, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted regulatory submission for anti-psychotic medicine cariprazine

* Application for the treatment of schizophrenia includes results from three short-term placebo and partly active controlled positive trials in over 1,800 patients and one long-term trial

* A clinical trial with positive results was also carried out in patients suffering from predominant negative symptoms of schizophrenia Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

