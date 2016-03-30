BRIEF-Exiqon to receive takeover offer from QIAGEN

March 30 (Reuters) - Exiqon A/S :

* Said on Tuesday QIAGEN N.V informed it will submit voluntary conditional public takeover offer to buy entire share capital of Exiqon for 18 Danish crowns ($2.73) per share

* Confirms its full year 2016 guidance of total revenue between 180-185 million crowns driven by around 20 pct growth in own sales of products and services (excluding OEM) with EBITDA of 15-20 million crowns (exclusive of share-based costs) and EBIT more than doubling

* Outlook for 2016 is based on an average USD/DKK exchange rate between DKK 6.75-7.00 and does not include any significant one-time income or extraordinary costs

* Extraordinary costs related to offer, if accepted by shareholders, will include financial and legal advisory fees in addition to transaction bonus to Executive Management under program granted by Board of Directors in October 2015 at total of about 25 million - 30 million crowns

Source text: bit.ly/1WWKqkz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5974 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)