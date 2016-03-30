FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DiaSorin to buy Focus Diagnostics immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostic products business
#Healthcare
March 30, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DiaSorin to buy Focus Diagnostics immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostic products business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA :

* Enters agreement with Quest Diagnostics (Quest) to buy its Focus Diagnostics, Inc. immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostic products business

* Under the terms of the purchase agreement, DiaSorin will pay to Quest Diagnostics $300 million in cash for all the tangible and intangible assets of Focus Diagnostics used to develop manufacture and distribute its molecular diagnostic products

* The acquisition does not include Quest’s diagnostic information service laboratories currently operating under the Focus Diagnostics brand

* The acquisition will be carried out by DiaSorin also through a newly created U.S. affiliate and it is expected to be completed in the second quarter 2016, subject to customary closing conditions

