FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Erne Ventures acquires 5.93 pct of Farm 51 Group
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Erne Ventures acquires 5.93 pct of Farm 51 Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Erne Ventures SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it acquired 300,000 series F shares which represent 5.93 pct stake in Farm 51 Group for 2.4 million zlotys ($635,200) or 8 zloty per share, following exercise of series A warrants

* Owns 644,444 of subscription series A warrants which entitle the company to acquire further 644,444 series F shares of Farm 51 Group at the issue price of 8 zlotys per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: and

$1 = 3.7783 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.