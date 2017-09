March 31 (Reuters) - Larq SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it sees FY 2016 revenue of 68.2 million zlotys ($18.0 million), up 55 pct year on year

* Sees FY 2016 positive EBITDA of 9.5 mln zlotys vs FY 2015 negative EBITDA of 3.3 mln year on year

