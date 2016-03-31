BRIEF-Artnet: French Court of Cassation pre-trial ruling says Artnet appeal did not meet conditions for admissibility

March 31 (Reuters) - Artnet AG :

* Said on Wednesday French Court of Cassation decided in pre-trial ruling that the appeal filed by artnet did not meet the conditions for admissibility and cannot be reviewed until such conditions are met

* In the lawsuit of the photographer Stephane Briolant vs. artnet AG, artnet France Sarl, and Artnet Worldwide Corp. concerning his claim of a violation of copyright, the French Court of Cassation has ruled in favor of Briolant on a procedural aspect

