March 31 (Reuters) - Dixy Group says:

* Q4 net profit at 624 million roubles ($9.2 million), down 53.1 percent year-on-year;

* Q4 EBITDA at 4.1 billion roubles, down 10.8 percent year-on-year;

* Q4 EBITDA margin at 5.5 percent vs 7.2 percent in Q4 2014;

* FY 2015 net profit at 589 million roubles, down 87 percent. Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.8642 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)