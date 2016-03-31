FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banca Sistema launches first phase of securitization process of salary-backed loans
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 7:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banca Sistema launches first phase of securitization process of salary-backed loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31(Reuters) - Banca Sistema SpA :

* Launches the first phase of the securitization process of salary-backed loans, to be completed within 2016

* On March 30, Quinto Sistema Sec. 2016 Srl, a SPV issued 3 classes of partly-paid asset-backed securities, having an initial principal amount of about 120 million euros ($136.03 million), to be followed by a ramp-up period

* Senior notes have then been utilized by Banca Sistema for refinancing transactions with institutional

* investors

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8821 euros Gdynia Newsroom

