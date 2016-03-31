BRIEF-Banca Sistema launches first phase of securitization process of salary-backed loans

March 31(Reuters) - Banca Sistema SpA :
* Launches the first phase of the securitization process of salary-backed loans, to be completed within 2016
* On March 30, Quinto Sistema Sec. 2016 Srl, a SPV issued 3 classes of partly-paid asset-backed securities, having an initial principal amount of about 120 million euros ($136.03 million), to be followed by a ramp-up period
* Senior notes have then been utilized by Banca Sistema for refinancing transactions with institutional
* investors
