BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances announced reserved rights issue for the HNA Tourism Group
March 31, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances announced reserved rights issue for the HNA Tourism Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Pierre et Vacances SA :

* Announced on Wednesday a reserved rights issue for the HNA Tourism Group

* Under the framework of this operation, HNA Tourism Group has subscribed to 980,172 new shares representing 10.00 pct of the capital of Pierre et Vacances post-operation, at a unit price of 25.18 euro and representing a total capital increase of 24,680,730.96 euros

* Following this operation, S.I.T.I, the holding company controlled by Gérard Bremond, individually owns 39.83 pct of the capital and 56.42 pct of the voting rights of Pierre et Vacances SA

