FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow to invest between 40-60 mln zlotys over 2016-2017
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 31, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow to invest between 40-60 mln zlotys over 2016-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA (ZPC Otmuchow) :

* Said on Wednesday that it plans to invest between 40-60 million zlotys ($26.6 million) over 2016-2017

* Will raise funds from the sale of non-strategic production assets and external sources

* The investment will allow to modernise its machine park and purchase new technology lines in order to sell new products

* Plans to focus on breakfast products, bars and jelly beans Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7576 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.